Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center hosts Fall Fair

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center held their 9th annual Fall Family Fair Saturday, with food, inflatables and games for the kids.
They put it on every year to bring the community out and educate them on wildlife and the outdoors.
The event also had crafts and a raptor showcase.
“It’s a huge huge part of my life," Cody Walker, an educator at Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center said. "So being able to talk to the public about hunting and fishing and trapping and getting to pass on that tradition to other folks..that’s where I get the greatest joy out of this job.”
Walker said that he's been hunting, fishing and trapping his whole life, and the love for that was passed down from his father and grandfather.
The center hopes that people will take some time to get outdoors, and teach kids how to do outdoor activities.
