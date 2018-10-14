“Hay Days” brings together Bono

BONO, AR (KAIT) -Usually the Silos in Bono play host to weddings and parties, but on Sunday, it was decked out for play.
The Silos played host to their 3rd annual “Hay Days” fall festival event.
Samantha McFadden, the event coordinator whose family owns the Silos, said that even though Bono is a small town, she and her family wanted to give the community something to do.
“We’ve had some really good feedback from events in the past," McFadden said. "Just people contacting us and just telling us how much fun they had. They bring their kids out here to play and just get to be outside and have fun.”
Hay Days had plenty of games, like tug of war and sack races.
There were hay rides, a petting zoo, and all kinds of food.
