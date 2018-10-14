Irish border riddle confounds EU, UK as Brexit end nears

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, the sun lights up the Jonesborough Parish located in Northern Ireland, just next to a cemetery located in the Irish side of the border near Carrickcarnan, Ireland. The land around the small town of Carrickcarnan, Ireland is the kind of place where Britain’s plan to leave the European Union walks right into a wall - an invisible one that is proving insanely difficult to overcome. Somehow, a border of sorts will have to be drawn between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member country Ireland to allow customs control over goods, produce and livestock once the U.K. has left the bloc. (AP Photo/Lorne Cook) (AP)