Ole Miss rallies in 4th to beat Arkansas 37-33

Ole Miss entered the game having scored at least 70 points in a game twice this season but still in search of its first SEC victory. The Rebels now have that win in large part to Ta’amu, who stepped under center with Ole Miss trailing 33-31 and on its own 3 yard line with 2:02 remaining. The senior completed a pair of lengthy passes on the drive and also rushed 15 yards for a first down that helped set up the wining run by Phillips.