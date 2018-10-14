SLIDESHOW: Greene Co. mug shots, Oct. 14-20 Here's this week's mug shot slideshow. October 14, 2018 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 11:38 AM Here's this week's mug shot slideshow. (Source: KAIT-TV) Christopher A. Wilson, DWI-1st offense, no insurance, failure to pay registration fee, driving on suspended DL, no motorcycle endorsement (10/14) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office) Larry J. Gomer, Possession of schedule I, II meth or cocaine less than two grams, possession of drug paraphernalia-felony (10/14) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office) Brian K. Ketcherside, Aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, refusal to submit to arrest (10/14) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)