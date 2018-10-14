Trump on rally blitz as he tries to stave off Dem gains

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena, in Erie, Pa. President Donald Trump's campaign rallies once had the feel of angry, raucous grievance sessions. More than 350 rallies later, gone is the darkness, the crackling energy, the fear of potential violence as supporters and protesters face off. Perish the thought, have Donald Trump's rallies gone mainstream? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci)