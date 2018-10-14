US Renal Care hosts Caring for Kidneys 5K

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Around 180 people braved the cold for the Caring for Kidneys 5K held by US Renal Care Saturday.
The run and walk race is in its sixth year in support of kidney disease research.
June Long, the vice president of clinical research for US Renal Care, says that while it is easy to overlook your kidneys, you need to keep them in mind.
“People do not realize that their kidneys are being affected," Long said. "It’s a result of hypertension, heart disease, diabetes all have a negative impact on our kidneys and our renal functions.”
The 5K on Saturday raised almost $50,000 for the National Kidney Foundation.
Long says that even if you’re relatively healthy, it’s important to keep an eye on your kidneys.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.