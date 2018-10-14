Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/12)

The eight week of high school football is in the ledger. An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
West Memphis (Owens McConnell TD pass to Devin Olloway)
Nominee number 1 is from our Game of the Week. West Memphis QB Owens Mcconnell finds Devin Olloway and he’ll do the rest, Olloway’s TD reception helped the Blue Devils beat Jonesboro 35-14. West Memphis improves to 7-0.
Marion (Daedrick Cail TD pass to Joyrion Chase)
Our second nominee is Marion. Daedrick Cail dropping back and finds Joyrion Chase across the middle, Chase will win a 68 yard footrace for a TD. Patriots beat Mountain Home 49-7 on homecoming.
Gosnell (Devin Burks & Logan Gomer goalline stand in OT)
Our final nominee is Gosnell. The Pirates win it in overtime on a goalline stand. Devin Burks and Logan Gomer stuff Brookland short, the Pirates win 13-7 to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Voting ends Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner Tuesday in the 10:00pm sportscast. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.
