Arkansas woman wins $3 million in Mega Millions drawing

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - While no one took home the big prize of $548 million, one Arkansas woman came pretty close in last week’s Mega Millions drawing.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday that a Sheridan woman matched all five white ball numbers (4, 24, 46, 61, and 70) to win $3 million. She was the only person in the United States. Had she picked the Megaball number of 7 she would have won the whole jackpot.
The woman, who remains unidentified, bought her winning ticket at The Corner Store, 307 N. Rock St. in Sheridan. The store will receive a $30,000 commission for selling the ticket once the woman claims her prize.
“The player did have the foresight to purchase the Megaplier, which turned a $1 million win into $3 million,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is now $654 million, the second-highest ever and just $2 million shy of the all-time record set in 2012.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.