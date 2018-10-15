2 cents worth: AR gas prices fall

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Gasoline prices in Arkansas fell 2-cents per gallon last week, according to GasBuddy’s recent survey.
Prices in the Natural State average $2.64 a gallon. That’s 22-cents less than the national average of $2.88.
Despite the drop, consumers are paying about 45 cents a gallon more than they did a year ago and nearly 8 cents more than last month.
“The last week has seen a flurry of events to keep an eye on,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Events in Saudi Arabia bear monitoring as the West claims the Kingdom is behind the disappearance of a Washington Post journalist and could rile tensions between the world’s largest oil consumer and one of the world’s largest oil producers.”
To find the lowest gas prices in your area, visit our Region 8 News Pump Patrol.
