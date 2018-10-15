Cyber Security Breach at 9-1-1 Dispatch Center

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A cyber security breach that happened last April left a 9-1-1 Dispatch Center with heightened security.
Independence County, 9-1-1 Director, Brian Presley, said they were hacked but they have actively worked to keep a cyber attack from happening again.
“We received the threat, all the files we use were encrypted.” Presley said. “The people that had our information were requesting that we get our information released by giving them bitcoin.
Presley said the dispatch operators had to use paper and pencil temporarily while security updates were added.
“We just had to do everything by hand”. Presley said. “We went offline, no time was anybody without emergency services. We kept everything up and going.”
Presley said the heightened security put in place will make it very difficult to be hacked again.
“After we went offline, we were audited by some of the people we shared information with.” Presley said. “They found us to be within the top 5% of any of the other 9-1-1 or peace apps in the country”
