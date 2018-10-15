JPD: Overall crime up in September

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Crime in Jonesboro increased during the month of September, according to the Jonesboro Police Department’s latest report.
Overall crime saw an 8% increase during the month compared to the same time last year. According to the report, JPD investigated 1,213 NIBRS reportable crimes this past month compared to 1,282 crimes in September 2017.
Crimes against persons saw the greatest jump, with 18 more incidents reported for a 58% increase. Aggravated assault, kidnapping/abduction, forcible rape, and forcible sodomy reports all saw significant changes from year to year.
While crimes against persons rose, JPD reported decreases in property crimes, crimes of proactive policing, and other crimes.
During the month of September, Jonesboro police arrested 477 people. Of those, 65% were men. Many of the arrestees were Caucasian (52%) and African-American (45%), compared to 2% Hispanic and 1% other/unknown/bi-racial.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.