Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces a rape charge after police say a woman walked in on him having sex with her 12-year-old daughter.
On Friday, Oct. 12, officers arrested 32-year-old Billy Wayne Moore, Jr. after a judge found probable cause to arrest him and issued a bench warrant.
According to court documents, a woman stated she arrived home on Thursday, Oct. 11, and found Moore in her bedroom, naked, on top of her daughter.
The woman took her daughter out to her vehicle, then went back to confront Moore.
When she went back into the house, the woman said Moore was standing there with no clothes on.
“[She] stated that Moore then threw some clothes on and ran out of the house, the affidavit stated. “Her daughter was only wearing a shirt and no panties.”
The woman’s daughter reportedly told her that Moore “made her have sex with him.” The girl was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
Police arrested Moore the next day and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
He appeared in court Monday where a judge set his bond at $200,000. Moore was ordered to appear in court again on Nov. 26.
