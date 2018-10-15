Man pleads guilty to murder in connection to 2017 downtown Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will spend 4 decades in prison for his role in a 2017 shooting in downtown Jonesboro.
Kalius Lane appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to numerous charges.
According to his sentencing order, Lane pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and 2 counts of first-degree battery.
Numerous other battery charges were nolle-processed, according to court records signed by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.
Judge Thyer sentenced Lane to 40 years in prison for the charges: 360 months for murder and 120 months for battery.
Lane was one of 2 people charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Jonesboro during Mother’s Day weekend in 2017.
On May 14, 2017, six people were shot at a venue on South Main Street. Monterio Barnes died in the shooting.
Chauncey Thomas was sentenced to 60 months suspended imposition of sentence for his role in the shooting. His original charges were nolle processed.
