Monday’s Foxhole with Trey & Jim

KEY LARGO, FL (KAIT/NBC News) - Halloween is just around the corner and a group of scuba divers celebrated in a unique way.
They submerged 30 feet beneath the surface in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary competing in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida.
They used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform their orange gourds into colorful sea creatures.
Another challenge the artists faced was keeping the pumpkins from floating off while they carved their critters.
Entries included sharks, a sea horse, an eel, a sea turtle and a skeleton fish.
