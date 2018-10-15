Official: University of Arkansas prioritizes faculty raises

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas' chancellor says faculty salary increases have been a priority with full professors on average earning nearly $128,950 over a 12-month period that ended in June.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that university figures show the average of 333 salaries was 1 percent less than salaries at 12 similar public universities, where full professors earned about $130,270 on average.
The average University of Arkansas salary for full professors was about $121,590 in fiscal 2016, which was 3.5 percent below the average at the 12 peer universities.
Chancellor Joe Steinmetz says the university has made progress on faculty salaries.
Data show that full-time faculty yearly raises were 4.4 percent on average in fiscal 2018. Raises for mid-tier administrators were 3.1 percent.
Steinmetz says most of the school’s new or reallocated funding was spent on investing in faculty.
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)