Sears files bankruptcy; cold, wet Monday

Today's forecast: More rain is on the way.
A cold front will move through Region 8 today that will also drop temperatures through the day.
We should start in the low to mid 50s in the morning, but cool into the 40s through the afternoon for most areas.
A few leftover showers are possible on Tuesday, but dry weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
At this time, Friday is looking wet.
Trending this morning:
END OF AN ERA: Sears once dominated the American retail landscape, but it’s the end of an era after the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and says it will close 142 more stores by the end of the year.
HOME FOR THE HARVEST: Despite suffering a stroke several years ago, nothing will keep 87-year-old Kathleen Clay from returning home each year for the cotton harvest.
“BLOODBATH”: Officials say intruders broke into an eastern Arkansas animal shelter and set several dogs against each other in what a shelter volunteer called "a bloodbath."
