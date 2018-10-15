UAMS Center on Aging provides medicare assistance for free

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Open enrollment for Medicare benefits is now underway.
There’s always yearly changes, like prescription drugs being reclassified, or premium price changes.
However, this year brings an end to the dreaded doughnut hole--a coverage gap in Medicare Part D.
Cynthia Abel, a Medicare expert, said that if Medicare is difficult to understand, get help on it as soon as you can.
“Get scheduled, I’ve already got the first week booked up so I’m starting on the second and third week so people need to start calling right now so we can get you worked in," Abel said.
The UAMS Center for Aging helps Region 8′s seniors sign up for Medicare benefits for free.
The open enrollment period started today and ends Friday, Dec. 7.
For questions, contact the Center for Aging at 870-207-7595.
