Unloaded gun found in student’s vehicle at Pocahontas High School

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) - School officials and police are investigating after a BB gun and unloaded pistol was found inside a student’s vehicle.
According to a news release from Pocahontas Public Schools, four high school students informed the principal that they overheard comments indicating that a student had a camouflaged gun in her vehicle.
Superintendent Daryl Blaxton said in the release that a camouflaged BB gun was found inside the vehicle.
Blaxton said a locked box was also found. “The student stated that they did not have a key to the box requiring it to be pried open by officers.”
Officers found an unloaded .22 caliber pistol inside the box. However, Blaxton said, no ammo for the pistol was found.
The student and pistol were immediately removed from campus by resource officers and taken to the police department where she was taken into custody. It’s unclear if the student will face any charges.
“At no time were students or staff in danger,” Blaxton said.
In the release, Blaxston said the school district will work in collaboration with local law enforcement officers to complete a full investigation.
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.