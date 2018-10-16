3 arrested in convenience store burglary

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 16, 2018 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 9:14 AM

STEELE, MO (KAIT) - Police have arrested three people suspected of an August convenience store burglary.

On Aug. 20, the 5 One 5 Pit Stop, 515 N. Walnut St. in Steele, was burglarized.

Since then Steele police and deputies with the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office have been investigating.

During the investigation, according to a news release from Chief Billy Joe Stanfield, officers recovered some of the stolen merchandise.

After collecting enough evidence, Officer Dylan Hastings filed a report with the prosecuting attorney and arrest warrants were issued and served on the following three suspects:

  • James Stewart, 27, Steele—Burglary-second degree, felony stealing, felony property damage. Bond set at $7,500 cash-only.
James Stewart (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Office)
  • James Arender, 34, Steele—Felony stealing. Bond set at $10,000 cash-only.
James Arender (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Office)
  • Brook Leal, 29, Caruthersville—Felony stealing. Bond set at $10,000 cash-only.
Brook Leal (Source: Pemiscot Co. Sheriff's Office)
