Augusta schools start “Bring your Dad to school day.”
Augusta School 1st "Bring Dad to school day (Source: Augusta Schools Facebook Page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 16, 2018 at 3:27 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 3:27 PM

AUGUSTA, AR (KAIT) - The Augusta School District is starting their first, "Bring your Dad to school day," Wednesday.

The district will welcome dads at their elementary school Wednesday morning from 7:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

The school has been working with a group from Texas to find ways to get fathers more involved in their kid’s school.

The district will do another “Bring your Dad to school day,” in November for kids in other grades, as well as some evening events to help spur involvement.

