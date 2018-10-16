Augusta schools start “Bring your Dad to school day.”

AUGUSTA, AR (KAIT) - The Augusta School District is starting their first, "Bring your Dad to school day," Wednesday.
The district will welcome dads at their elementary school Wednesday morning from 7:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.
The school has been working with a group from Texas to find ways to get fathers more involved in their kid’s school.
The district will do another “Bring your Dad to school day,” in November for kids in other grades, as well as some evening events to help spur involvement.
