Batesville business will begin accepting donations for Hurricane Michael victims

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - One Batesville business plans to help those in need affected by the wrath of Hurricane Michael.
According to a release, Bad Boy Mowers will accept items Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Wed., Oct. 17 for items that will be sent to Florida.
Eighteen wheelers will be on hand from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Batesville Community Center, 1420 20th St., to accept toiletries, cleaning supplies, food, clothing, hand sanitizer and other utilities as needed.
Cash donations will also be accepted, with the last donations raising over $12,000, which were then used to purchase gift cards that were then given to victims for medicine and medical supplies.
For anyone interested in helping or donating to victims, contact Scott Lancaster at (870) 805-0797.
