A Better Region 8: Johnny Cash Music Fest

(KAIT) -This weekend is a one - of - a - kind event. The Johnny Cash Heritage Festival begins Thursday with music and discussions about Johnny in Cash's hometown - Dyess.
A number of musicians will perform, including Cash’s son and the headliner Alison Krauss. She performs Saturday.
Tickets are still available and proceeds help keep Johnny Cash’s boyhood home open to visitors.
The city of Dyess has its own fantastic history and is worth exploring too.
If you’re a Johnny Cash fan or just a music fan - this is a must-see event.
It was his experiences in Mississippi County that led Cash to write some of his biggest hits like “Five Feet High and Rising” and “Cotton Pickin' Hands”.
For those of us old enough to remember - he sang about us.
For more information and tickets - visit johnnycashheritagefestival.com.
Make plans to attend this weekend and pay homage to a voice from Region 8 that are still heard around the world.
