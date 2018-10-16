Carlisa May named SBC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State senior Carlisa May has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week after she helped the Red Wolves remain unbeaten at home on the season with a pair victories over the weekend.
May led A-State with 31 total kills on the week and a 5.17 kills per set average in a pair of 3-0 sweeps over Louisiana and ULM. She collected 17 kills and added 10 digs in the Red Wolves win over the Ragin’ Cajuns Friday evening. She finished the match with a .289 hitting percentage and collected her eighth double-double of the season.
On Saturday the Lee’s Summit, Mo., native added 14 kills and six digs as Arkansas State finished the back-to-back match week without dropping a set. The senior also now stands at 1,677 kills and is just 113 away from becoming the school’s all-time leader in kills.
The weekly award is the second of the 2018 campaign for May and the 16th of her career.
Arkansas State returns to the court Saturday, Oct. 20 when it hosts Little Rock at 6:30 p.m. at First National Bank Arena.
