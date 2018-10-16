Courthouse clash ends with man’s arrest

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 24-year-old man following a courthouse clash.
Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a large fight broke out in the third-floor courtroom of the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 S. Main, according to an incident report.
Several officers, including Deputy Philip Vanwinkle, responded to a bailiff’s radio calls for help.
When deputies made their way into the courthouse, they were met by a large group of people “yelling and being unruly.”
As they were clearing out the crowd, Vanwinkle said Quincy Lamont Rainey of Blytheville approached an officer in an “aggressive manner.”
Vanwinkle stated in the incident report he ordered Rainey to “calm down and to back up,” but he said Rainey did not comply and “bowed up in a fighting stance.”
The deputy put Rainey against the wall, then handcuffed him and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
Rainey is being held on suspicion of disorderly conduct awaiting an appearance in district court.
