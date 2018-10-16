Crews battle house fire in Paragould

Heavy smoke was seen from the scene of a house fire in East Paragould.
By Jorge Quiquivix | October 16, 2018 at 12:41 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 12:41 AM

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Crews battled a house fire late Monday night in East Paragould.

According to Greene County Dispatch, crews responded around 11:50 p.m. to a fully-involved house fire at the 100-block of N. 5th Ave.

The Paragould Fire Department responded to a house fire late Monday night (KAIT)

Crews said the home had a for sale sign and the building was empty at the time of the fire.

When our photographer arrived, they saw a large amount of smoke come from the building.

Four firemen check the right side of the house for any more hot spots. (KAIT)

It also had significant damage to the front of the building.

Dispatch didn’t say what caused the fire.

