Crews battle house fire in Paragould

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Crews battled a house fire late Monday night in East Paragould.
According to Greene County Dispatch, crews responded around 11:50 p.m. to a fully-involved house fire at the 100-block of N. 5th Ave.
Crews said the home had a for sale sign and the building was empty at the time of the fire.
When our photographer arrived, they saw a large amount of smoke come from the building.
It also had significant damage to the front of the building.
Dispatch didn’t say what caused the fire.
We will bring you the latest Tuesday on Good Morning Region 8.
