Local couple wins $380,001 playing lottery

Local couple wins $380,001 playing lottery
Thomas Bedran of Mountain Home won $380,001 playing the Natural State Jackpot. (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 16, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 1:49 PM

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR (KAIT) - The Bedrans’ grandchildren are going to have a wonderful Christmas.

The grandparents, Tom and Sue Bedran of Mountain Home won $380,001 playing the Natural State Jackpot.

Thomas bought the winning ticket at his local Snappy Mart, according to a social media post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

When they collected the winnings Tuesday, the couple said they plan to buy a new truck for their business and “spoil the grandkids this Christmas.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.