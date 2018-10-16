Local couple wins $380,001 playing lottery

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR (KAIT) - The Bedrans’ grandchildren are going to have a wonderful Christmas.
The grandparents, Tom and Sue Bedran of Mountain Home won $380,001 playing the Natural State Jackpot.
Thomas bought the winning ticket at his local Snappy Mart, according to a social media post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.
When they collected the winnings Tuesday, the couple said they plan to buy a new truck for their business and “spoil the grandkids this Christmas.”
