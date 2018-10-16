New survey reveals price tags for Halloween

National (NBC/KAIT) -A newly released study detailed Halloween spending habits, and how it continues to grow.
The survey by the National Retail Federation included nearly 7-thousand consumers. It showed all the surveyed consumers were willing to spend, on average, 87-dollars per person or pet on Halloween.
“It’s because people like to dress up. Not just their kids, but adults are really liking to dress up. Millennials really embrace this holiday,” said Katherine Cullen, National Retail Federation.
Cullen said millennials are driving much of this fearless approach to spending on Halloween.
"As they move into new life phases, start their own families, we expect them to continue to latch onto this celebration and continue to spur its growth"
The rising popularity of the video game is fueling Fortnite characters to the top of the list for kids' costumes this Halloween.
