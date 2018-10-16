Paragould home goes up in flames; cold weather arrives in Region 8

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - While you were sleeping, a Paragould home went up in flames, and cold weather moved into Region 8. For the latest news and weather, watch Good Morning Region 8 LIVE: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Today's forecast: The cold air has arrived!
We will continue to see some spotty showers through Tuesday, with the best chances of rain being south of a line that extends from Jonesboro to Batesville.
Dry air is expected on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.
Another round of rain will arrive on Friday, with most of the rain falling during the daytime hours.
Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:
Trending this morning:
Crews battle house fire: Just before midnight, crews responded to a large house fire in East Paragould.
Man accused of raping 12-year-old girl: A Jonesboro man faces a rape charge after police say a woman walked in on him having sex with her 12-year-old daughter.
Man pleads guilty to murder in connection with downtown Jonesboro shooting: Kalius Lane will spend 40 years in prison after pleading guilty a deadly 2017 shooting in downtown Jonesboro.
Facebook post helps return stolen gravestone: A gravestone that was vandalized and removed from a local cemetery several years ago is back in its rightful place.
Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.