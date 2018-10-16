Police department investigating Facebook threat made towards chief, chief’s family

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - One Independence County police department continues to investigate a Facebook threat made towards the city's chief.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, a Facebook account threatened Batesville police chief Alan Cockrill and his family over the weekend.
“First, it was anger then scared then sadness that people think that way about the police,” Deborah Cockrill, the chief’s wife, said.
On Sunday, over 100 people wished the chief a Happy Birthday on the department’s Facebook page, but then, someone wished death on him and his family once they were out of prison.
“You’re not going to threaten my kids, my grandkids,” Chief Cockrill said. “You’re not going to threaten an officers family and not take it seriously.”
According to investigators, the post was made by someone currently incarcerated, but haven’t ruled out on whether the account is fake or not.
Cockrill said it brings back memories of when one of his officers was shot in Nov. 2017.
“November of last year officer Michael Dickinson who is still off on workers comp (and) medical leave was shot in the line of duty,” Cockrill said.
“I take it very, very harshly when people mess with your family.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.