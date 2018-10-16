Senator Blunt in Poplar Bluff, MO discussed opioid epidemic

Senator Blunt in Poplar Bluff, MO discussed opioid epidemic
Sen. Roy Blunt was in Poplar Bluff on Tuesday for a discussion on the opioid epidemic. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | October 16, 2018 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 1:03 PM
Sen. Blunt talks opioid epidemic

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Tuesday, October 16 to speak with several officials on the opioid epidemic.

Along with Senator Blunt, the chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), were there.

(Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
A round table discussion was scheduled at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to talk about efforts to combat the opioid epidemic with medical professionals, law enforcement and community leaders.

