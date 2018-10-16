Senator Blunt in Poplar Bluff, MO discussed opioid epidemic

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Tuesday, October 16 to speak with several officials on the opioid epidemic.
Along with Senator Blunt, the chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), were there.
A round table discussion was scheduled at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center to talk about efforts to combat the opioid epidemic with medical professionals, law enforcement and community leaders.
