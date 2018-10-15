Sikeston DPS investigating armed robbery, suspect wanted

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety officers are investigating an armed robbery at Gas and Goodies on West Malone Ave. It happened on Friday, October 12.
According to Sikeston DPS, the suspect showed a small automatic handgun and asked for money.
The suspect is described as a black male with light complexion, 5′5″ and scar under his eye. He was wearing a black cap, camouflage mask, denim jacket or vest, possibly a motorcycle type with patches on the upper front left and lower back left areas of the vest. He was also wearing black pants, black shoes and blue gloves with some sort of logo on the top of the hands.
The suspect left the store and it’s not known if there was a suspect vehicle involved.
If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. They could be eligible for as cash report for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.