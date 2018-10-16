Students in Region 8 to participate in ShakeOut earthquake drill

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - On Thursday, Oct. 18, millions around the globe will practice how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On during the Great ShakeOut Earthquake drills.
The drill will occur at 10:18 a.m.
Many students in Region 8 will participate in the drill, and the state has several Emergency Management preparedness committees on the youth level to assist.
And according to officials, these drills aren’t just for earthquakes.
“So having this drill kinda helps peg them on what they need to do just in case an earthquake were to happen,” Melody Daniel, Deputy Public Information Officer with the Office of Emergency Management, said. “It kinda helps you build that muscle memory of drop, cover and hold on.”
Daniels said while the main point of the drill is for earthquakes, this drill will allow students to be in the proper mindset for emergency situations.
