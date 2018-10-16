Walnut Ridge city council gets update on flood zone mapping efforts

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge is continuing efforts in hopes of getting the Walnut Ridge area flood maps re-evaluated.
At the Walnut Ridge City Council meeting, Mayor Charles Snapp presented council members with new maps drawn up using lidar technology.
The technology is used to measure the land elevation from above.
According the Mayor Snapp, the city council gave the green light for the city to continue work efforts with the Department of Natural Resources, FEMA, and the National Flood Insurance Program.
The council also approved the purchase of a used excavator to continue drainage and ditch work.
Mayor Snapp said the next step is to find out how much actual drainage is on the ground.
The city has been working vigorously since December of 2015 to make improvements in the Walnut Ridge city limits in hopes of establishing new flood maps and Base Flood Elevations (BFE).
