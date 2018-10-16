Whaley out until November after suffering ankle injury

Tough news coming out of the Arkansas Razorback camp on Monday. The team has announced that junior running back Devwah Whaley is out until at least November following ankle surgery suffered from an injury Saturday night in the loss to Ole Miss. Running back Akeem Boyd was also hurt in that game. T.J. Hammonds however is expected to suit up Saturday against Tulsa. Whaley has 298 yards and two touchdowns in five games this season for the Hogs.