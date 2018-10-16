Woman killed in 2-car crash on Southwest Drive

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - An 80-year-old Lepanto woman died Monday in a two-car crash in Jonesboro.
Arkansas State Police say Bettie Brashears was southbound on Southwest Drive just after 5 p.m. when she failed to yield to a northbound 2006 Toyota at the Christian Valley Drive intersection.
Brashears’ 2008 Chevy collided with the Toyota, killing her.
ASP did not identify the driver of the other vehicle and did not report any other injuries.
The conditions at the time of the crash were dry and clear, the ASP preliminary crash report stated.
