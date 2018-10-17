A-State men’s golf finishes 3rd at Quail Valley Intercollegiate

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State men’s golf team fired a final-round score of 13-under-par 275 to finish four shots behind tournament champion North Florida at the Quail Valley Intercollegiate at the Quail Valley Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Red Wolves tied for the lowest round of the tournament with North Florida, which also turned in a 13-under-par performance on the final day of competition. A-State finished the tournament with a three-round total of 838 at 26-under-par. North Florida finished with a score of 834 (-30), while South Florida claimed runner-up honors with an 835 (-29).
Individually, Arkansas State had three golfers finish among the top-10 leaders, led by junior Zan Luka Stirn in a tie for third place at nine-under-par (207). Joel Wendin followed in a tie for fifth at eight-under-par (208), while Julien Sale turned in a score of five-under-par (211) to place tied for seventh.
“To go into today in third place and have a chance to basically win a shootout was pretty exciting,” A-State head golf coach Mike Hagen said. “This is a really good event with a strong field. Our guys entered the day knowing they basically had to put up great numbers in a shootout with two other teams, so it was really fun to see them go out there and do just that.”
The Red Wolves entered Tuesday’s final round five strokes behind leader South Florida. A-State was led in the final round by Sale’s four-under-par 68, followed by rounds of 69 by Luka Naglic, Stirn and Wendin. Naglic’s round included three birdies and an eagle, while Stirn and Wendin combined for 10 birdies on the final day of competition.
Arkansas State finished 22 shots ahead of fourth-place finisher Memphis and was one of just five teams in the 16-team field to finish under-par at the tournament, which included teams such as Memphis, Michigan State, Maryland, Notre Dame, ULM, Little Rock, Texas State and Nebraska.
A-State returns to competition Oct. 22-23 to take part in the Little Rock Intercollegiate.
ARKANSAS STATE RESULTS
Place, Name (RD 1-RD 2-RD 3—Total)
3, Arkansas State (279-284-275—838)
T3, Zan Luka Stirn (69-69-69—207)
T5, Joel Wendin (71-68-69—208)
T7, Julien Sale (68-75-68—211)
T31, Luka Naglic (71-76-69—216)
T37, Matthew Cole (71-72-75—218)
