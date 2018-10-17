ABC director approves private club permits

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control board gave the go-ahead for two local businesses to serve alcohol when they open.
After receiving no objections from local officials, ABC Director Mary Robin Casteel granted private club permits on Oct. 10 to:
- The Horizon Bistro, 4811 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro
- Zulu Restaurant of Walnut Ridge, 10 Skywatch Road in Walnut Ridge
Both permits are conditional upon completion of construction and re-inspection by the ABC Enforcement Division.
The Jonesboro restaurant must all complete installation of all kitchen facilities and submit a receipt of health department approval.
In order to complete its permit process, the Walnut Ridge business must also complete construction of its interior building and aircraft structure, as well as install a landline telephone, all kitchen facilities, lighted fire exit signs, and approval from the health department.
James E. Gray applied for the Jonesboro private club permit, according to ABC documents, and Kellee M. Hardage applied for the Walnut Ridge permit.
