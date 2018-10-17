CBS says Secret Service blocked reporter from Kushner

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, White House Adviser Jared Kushner waves as he arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on trade with Canada, in Washington. CBS News said Wednesday, Oct. 17 a Secret Service agent blocked one of its correspondents from asking Kushner a question when he was walking out of an airplane, saying there was a "time and a place" for such interactions. CBS said reporter Errol Barnett showed a press credential and attempted to ask a question about Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)