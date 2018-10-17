Commission finalizes medical marijuana license scoring

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The Medical Marijuana Commission met Tuesday to finalize the process for scoring dispensary applications.
KARK interviewed Thomas Aldridge who is with a public consulting group out of Boston that represented the company at the commission meeting.
"I’m not going to try to tell you that we’ve gotten, you know, 13 different medicinal marijuana projects under our belt, we don’t. But we have very applicable projects,” Aldridge said.
They’ve been hired to grade almost 200 dispensary applications to fill 32 positions in the state.
In all, five scorers will be chosen based on standards set by the commission.
They'll include people with experience in government, cannabis, pharmaceuticals, along with law and medicine.
Consulting groups will receive applications in the next week and have about a month to return their scores.
A public meeting is expected sometime next week, depending on venue availability.
