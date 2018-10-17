ESPN+ will broadcast 24 Arkansas State basketball games

In addition, the 2019 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships (March 11-17) are set for live coverage on ESPN2 and ESPN+ as well. The first round, second round, quarterfinals and semifinals of the men’s tournament will be live on ESPN+ with the championship game on ESPN2. All nine games of the women’s tournament will be live on ESPN+. Both the men’s and women’s championships will take place at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La.