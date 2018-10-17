ESPN+ will broadcast 24 Arkansas State basketball games

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Sun Belt Conference has announced that a total of 24 Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball contests will air on ESPN+ as part of the conference’s television package that was announced Wednesday afternoon.
Men’s basketball will have all nine home Sun Belt Conference games, in addition to road games at Louisiana, ULM, UT Arlington, Texas State, Little Rock, South Alabama, Troy and Georgia State carried by ESPN+. The women’s squad will have the final seven home league games on ESPN+. Additional ESPN+ opportunities still exist for the Red Wolves, and they will be announced at a later date if finalized.
ESPN+ is the first-ever multi-sport, direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service from The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International division in partnership with ESPN. It is an integrated part of the ESPN digital experience and is available on the ESPN APP, ESPN.com and multiple other platforms such as Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Chromecast. On-campus productions carried on ESPN+ offer unique opportunities for students and staff at each Sun Belt Conference member institution in live-game production.
In addition, the 2019 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships (March 11-17) are set for live coverage on ESPN2 and ESPN+ as well. The first round, second round, quarterfinals and semifinals of the men’s tournament will be live on ESPN+ with the championship game on ESPN2. All nine games of the women’s tournament will be live on ESPN+. Both the men’s and women’s championships will take place at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La.
The 2019 basketball championships will feature a 10-team men’s bracket and a 10-team women’s bracket. The first-round games (Monday, March 11 for women’s and Tuesday, March 12 for men’s) will be played on campus sites with the remaining tournament games played at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, beginning on Wednesday, March 13.
Below is a list of games to appear on ESPN+
Men’s Games
Thursday, January 3 | Arkansas State at Louisiana | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 5 | Arkansas State at ULM | 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 10 | South Alabama at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 12 | Troy at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 17 | Arkansas State at UT Arlington | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 19 | Arkansas State at Texas State | 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 24 | Appalachian State at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 26 | Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 2 | Arkansas State at Little Rock | 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 7 | Arkansas State at South Alabama | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 9 | Arkansas State at Troy | 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 14 | Texas State at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 16 | UT Arlington at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 23 | Little Rock at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 28 | Arkansas State at Georgia State | 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 7 | ULM at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 9 | Louisiana at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Women’s Games
Thursday, January 17 | UT Arlington at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 19 | Texas State at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 7 | South Alabama at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 9 | Troy at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 23 | Little Rock at Arkansas State | 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, February 28 | Georgia State at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 2 | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | 7:00 p.m.
