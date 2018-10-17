FFN Extra Point: Rector

We can’t get to every school in Region 8 on Fridays, so there’s more storylines and highlights. It’s another edition of the FFN Extra Point.
It was a special night for Rector senior Connor Austin. As the Cougars took the field, Connor’s brother Lee was there to surprise him. The Marine corporal is stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. A homecoming in more ways than one.
By the way Rector beat Cross County 30 - 8 to keep chase in the playoff race. Thanks to Lady Cougars hoops coach Mitchell Weber for sending it in.
