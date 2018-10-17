FFN Game of the Week preview: Westside

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Rivercrest at Westside
Matthew Schwartz visited the 6-1 Warriors, see what they said about the matchup.
Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Warrior Stadium. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 19TH
Rivercrest at Westside (Game of the Week)
Searcy at Jonesboro
GCT at Valley View
Forrest City at Nettleton
Wynne at Paragould
Blytheville at Batesville
Trumann at Pocahontas
Heber Springs at Southside
Piggott at Osceola
Manila at Hoxie
Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg
EPC at Cross County
Hazen at Earle
West Plains at Glendale
