FFN Game of the Week preview: Westside
By Chris Hudgison | October 17, 2018 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:36 PM

The 25th season of Football Friday Night continues Friday night. Our Game of the Week is Rivercrest at Westside

Matthew Schwartz visited the 6-1 Warriors, see what they said about the matchup.

Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Warrior Stadium. Here are the other highlights we’ll try to bring your way Friday at 10:15pm on FFN

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - OCTOBER 19TH

Rivercrest at Westside (Game of the Week)

Searcy at Jonesboro

GCT at Valley View

Forrest City at Nettleton

Wynne at Paragould

Blytheville at Batesville

Trumann at Pocahontas

Heber Springs at Southside

Piggott at Osceola

Manila at Hoxie

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg

EPC at Cross County

Hazen at Earle

West Plains at Glendale

