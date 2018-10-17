Firm speaks out regarding state medical marijuana issue

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A public consulting firm hired to score dispensary applications for medical marijuana in Arkansas spoke for the first time Tuesday.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, the Boston-based firm was hired several weeks ago to conduct fair and conflict-free scoring.
Within the next week, the firm will receive all 198 applications from 32 different dispensaries.
“Within 30 days, we’ll then have those applications back to us and scored,” Scott Hardin, Spokesperson for the DFA & ABC, said. “So we’re looking at that being by the end of November.”
The commission asked for scorers to include all people with experience in government, cannabis, pharmaceuticals, law and medicine.
An open forum will also be held on either Thursday, Oct. 25 or Friday, Oct. 26, and the public will get to ask questions at the hearing.
