Heater catches house on fire

CAMPBELL, MO (KAIT) -A small heater Tuesday night caught a home on fire.
Firefighters from the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home just outside the city limits.
Crews extinguished the flames without any major damage done to either the house or property.
It’s believed a heater ignited the fire.
Representatives of the fire department posted a comment about heaters on Facebook asking residents to, “Have them inspected by someone before you use them or at least keep a close eye on them and make sure to check and replace the batteries in your smoke detectors.”
