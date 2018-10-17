Landscape advisory panel discuss changes

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A Landscape Ordinance Advisory Panel held another meeting today to review a proposed landscaping and tree preservation ordinance at the City Hall in Jonesboro.
The meeting was attended by developers, citizens in the city, different members in the community, and a local engineer to discuss implications that could occur if the ordinance was passed.
City Council member in Jonesboro, David McClain, said they hope the ordinance will make positive changes to the city.
“The goal is to help us improve the overall appeal of the city, the overall appeal and feel of the city, and that's the goal and that's hopefully what will happen.”
This wasn’t the first time the Panel met, McClain said. “The ordinance was drafted months ago, and we’re on the final meeting at the city council.”
McClain said, the landscaping committee was created to look at the ordinance and suggest any changes that needed to be made.
The proposed ordinance is designed to improve the appearance of buildings, improve the appearance of vehicle use areas, and encourage the preservation of existing trees.
