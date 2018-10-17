Learn how to start a new business at free seminar

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - Those wishing to start a small business in Mississippi County have a unique training opportunity.
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University will host “Start Your Small Business Now” on Thursday, Oct. 25.
The free training session begins at 10 a.m. at the Osceola Chamber of Commerce, 116 N. Maple St.
Attendees will learn the essential steps to starting a business, legal business structures, regulations and licensing, and key issues affecting business success.
One-on-one counseling will follow the seminar from 1 until 3 p.m. that day.
To register for this free training session, call 870-972-3517 by 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, or register online by visiting the ASBTDC website.
