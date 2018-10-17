Oct. 17: Tornadoes shifting eastward; new record-setting Mega jackpot

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
Today's forecast: Skies are slowly clearing out this morning with temperatures near 40.
We'll enjoy sunshine and highs closer to the seasonal norm in the upper 60s.
A few clouds, and perhaps a sprinkle or two, are possible today.
Tornadoes shifting eastward: Researchers says tornado activity has moved from Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas to places along the Mississippi River, including Arkansas and Missouri. And they don’t know why.
Retailers offer gift cards for flu shots: 'Tis the season to get your flu vaccine, but did you know you could get paid to get one?
Torrential rains, trade war take toll on soybean farmers: Not only are they harvested fewer acres because of the flooding rains, agronomists say farmers are taking a hit from tariffs placed on their beans.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $868 million: Forgot to buy a lottery ticket for last night’s drawing? You’re in luck! No one won. Friday’s grand prize has soared to an even higher $667 million.
