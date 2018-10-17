One student helps another

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Students have normal pressures of day to day life in their schools that can lead to depression, anxiety and or even drug use.
Southside High School student, Destiny Bryant, says how her actions in a school cafeteria may have saved one student’s life.
“I looked over there and there was another student and that student looked very distressed and distraught.” Destiny said. “I really didn’t know how to react in the moment but all that was going in my head is that I saw myself.”
Destiny immediately took action when she realized what was going on. The student had taken two pills.
Superintendent of Southside High School, Roger Rich, says the school offers drug abuse education and they have counselors available when needed.
“It’s our job to educate in all areas and unfortunately drug addiction and use is a problem not only in our country within our school district, but statewide and in our nation.” Rich said. “The main job is to have those relationships with the kids. We want to have relationships where they feel comfortable telling another adult if they know a friend of theirs is in trouble.”
Rich wouldn’t reveal much about the situation involving Destiny and the seventh-grade student.
However, Rich said that a support system is important for the students and they will continue to educate both students, faculty and staff.
If you suspect someone is overdosing, please immediately call 911.
