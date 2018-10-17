Record high lottery jackpot gains attention from Region 8 residents

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A lottery jackpot has reached a new record high.
Mega Millions has soared to $667 million leaving some Region 8 residents hopeful and already planning how they will spend the money.
Flash Market Employee at Citgo, Melanie Hicks, said that a lot more people have come in the store to buy the tickets.
“In the last week, people come in about every day and buy at least a hundred tickets a day. Hicks said. “Between Mega Millions, Powerball, Scratch-Off’s and sometimes even more.”
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is about one in 303 Million.
The drawing will be held tonight at 11pm EST.
